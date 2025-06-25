Nothing Phone 3 battery, charging specs leak, and it beats the S25 Ultra

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 3 has surfaced via a regulatory filing.

The filing reveals the phone’s battery capacity, charging speed, and a couple of other details.

Nothing’s new handset will launch on July 1.

The Nothing Phone 3 launches next week, and we already have a good idea of what to expect thanks to leaks and official disclosures. Now, a regulatory filing has revealed pleny of details about the new phone.

The Tech Outlook spotted an FCC filing for the Nothing Phone 3, featuring the model number A024. We were able to source and corroborate the filing, and it indeed reveals a few details about the handset. For starters, the e-label confirms that this is indeed the Nothing Phone 3. The listing also mentions a 5,150mAh battery several times, which would be 300mAh larger than the Nothing Phone 2‘s rated capacity. It would also be slightly larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra (5,000mAh), but lag behind the likes of the OnePlus 13 (6,000mAh).

The listing also mentions 65W charging support, which contradicts a previous rumor that pointed to 100W support. This would nevertheless be a welcome improvement over Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series and the Nothing Phone 2 (45W). Other details gleaned from the filing include Nothing OS 3.3 and a metal frame.

Finally, the Nothing Phone 3 FCC filing also includes a regulatory label that mentions specific markets. The label specifically mentions Australia/New Zealand, Canada, the EU (including France), Japan, Taiwan, and the US. This isn’t a guarantee that the phone will launch in all these locales, but it certainly gives us a good idea of what to expect.

This regulatory disclosure comes after Nothing confirmed that its new phone would be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. Our own testing with the POCO F7 reveals that this chip lacks the peak performance of even last year’s Snapdragon flagship phones, but is able to beat at least some of these phones during sustained workloads.

Nothing also announced that the Phone 3 lacks the company’s Glyph lighting system. However, teases and leaks suggest that the phone could have a dot matrix-style lighting system on the back.

