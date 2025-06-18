Nothing Phone 3 will get the company's best software update promise to date

Max Jambor on X

TL;DR Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3 will get a 5+7 update policy, which most likely means five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches.

This is the longest software support for any Nothing phone to date.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which the company claims outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in several areas.

In a big leap forward for longevity, Nothing’s Co-Founder and Head of Marketing, Akis Evangelidis, has confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 will ship with a “5+7” software update promise. While Evangelidis didn’t specify the breakdown, he most likely means the phone will get five years of Android version updates and seven years of security patches, a significant step up over the previous Nothing flagship.

For context, the Nothing Phone 2 offered three years of Android updates and four years of security patches, while the more recent Phone 3a Pro raised the bar to three years of Android updates and six years of security updates. With the Phone 3, Nothing is clearly aiming to provide the best software support in its portfolio to date.

x/Akis Evangelidis

Alongside the extended update commitment, the company also recently confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Evangelidis claimed on X that this processor outperforms Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in several areas, including GPU, NPU, connectivity, and ISP capabilities. He added that the default software support for the Gen 3 is typically four years of Android and four years of security updates, whereas the Phone 3 will surpass this with its 5 & 7 offering.

However, not everyone is convinced. Despite the performance claims, many in the tech community expected Nothing to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which powers leading flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Fans argue that by choosing the 8s Gen 4, a slightly toned-down sibling in the Snapdragon family, the company is not fulfilling its promise of delivering a “true flagship” this time around. Still, with longer software updates, strong performance claims, and Nothing’s robust design capabilities, the Nothing Phone 3 could prove to be an impressive device.