Nothing doesn't like any of the headphones on the market so it's making its own

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is developing its first pair of over-ear headphones.

The designers working on the product make comparisons to Sony’s WH-1000XM6 and Apple’s AirPods Max.

These headphones will launch sometime this summer.

Nothing has a decent amount of experience in making audio products, with releases like the Ear, the Ear Open, and the Ear A. However, these are all earbuds; the London-based company has never made a pair of over-ear headphones. Now, Nothing wants to use its experience to break into the headphone category.

Over on Nothing’s YouTube channel, the company has published a new video revealing that it is working on over-ear headphones. While discussing Sony’s recently launched WH-1000XM6, the designers talk about the design and how they “don’t like a single” over-ear headphone currently on the market. They also mention how expensive premium headphones, like Apple’s AirPods Max ($550), are and how easy it is to mix up the control buttons while the device is on your head.

The team is looking to design over-ear headphones that say “something about you when you’re wearing” them. They also want to improve button interaction, so you know exactly what buttons you’re touching when the product is on your head. And it seems that Nothing is attempting to make the sound quality comparable to premium headphones while keeping the cost down. The employees add that the headphones are “some of the best sounding on the market, certainly in their price range, if not punching above their weight.”

As for when these headphones will be available, the team says they’ll come out this summer. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch in Q3 2025, meaning that there’s a chance these headphones could launch alongside the company’s next phone.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.