Nothing Phone 2a leak reveals key specs, photos, and possible launch date

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Key specs Nothing Phone 2a have leaked alongside images of a test unit.

The phone is expected to launch at Nothing’s MWC 2024 event.

It could be priced at around $400.

More evidence supporting the existence of the Nothing Phone 2a leaked last week, but now we have a better idea of what the mid-range phone could bring to the table. On Saturday, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed the key specifications and other details of Nothing’s upcoming handset, including images of a test unit and its possible launch date.

Per the new leak, the Nothing Phone 2a will feature a 120Hz OLED panel, a dual camera setup with two 50MP sensors, a redesigned Glyph interface with controls similar to the Nothing Phone 2, Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, and 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage. The leak also reaffirms that the Nothing Phone 2a will be powered by the Dimensity 7200 chip, which stacks up just below MediaTek’s upper-midrange Dimensity 8000 series chips. This is also the first time Nothing will use a MediaTek chipset, signaling we could see a clear distinction between Dimensity-powered midrangers and Snapdragon-powered flagships from the company in the future.

Yogesh Brar

Coming to the test unit images, the leak shows the alleged Nothing Phone 2a from the front and back. Unfortunately, we don’t see the redesigned Glyph system, but we do see the dual rear camera system that seems to be positioned near the phone’s center instead of the top. The front of the device shows a display with a centered punch hole for the selfie camera, like the Nothing Phone 2. Clearly, the back of the Nothing Phone 2a gets the most number of design changes here.

Brar also mentions that the Nothing Phone 2a will launch at the Mobile World Congress in 2024. Nothing has already sent out invites for a February 27 event to be held at MWC, which could possibly be when the company launches the Phone 2a alongside the Nothing Phone 3. Brar also expects a $400 price tag for the phone.

