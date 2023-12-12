Nothing to host February event, might be first announcement of Nothing Phone 3 spec

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has announced an event for February 2024 at Mobile World Congress.

In 2023, Nothing held a similar event and announced the processor for the Nothing Phone 2.

It’s possible this 2024 event could be the initial tease for the Nothing Phone 3.

Mobile World Congress 2024 is only a few months away. Historically, Nothing has used this conference to build hype for its smartphones. In 2022, Carl Pei was spotted using a Nothing Phone 1 as he met with partners like Qualcomm. In 2023, Pei and Qualcomm held a joint press release in which they confirmed the Nothing Phone 2 would get a Snapdragon 8-series processor. Now, Nothing has announced an MWC event for 2024.

Given what’s happened in the past, it’s reasonable to assume we might see something related to the Nothing Phone 3. However, the invitation to this event — which Android Authority received — doesn’t give much away. Check it out below:

Besides the date and location of this event, all we have to run on is the “Nothing to see” slogan. The background image does appear to show a person using a smartphone to take a photo, suggesting a) our theory that this is related to the Nothing Phone 3 is probably a good one, and b) the announcement could have to do with imaging on the Phone 3.

The two biggest deficiencies with the original Nothing Phone 1 were the processor and the camera. The Nothing Phone 2 solved the processor problem with the excellent Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. It’s possible Nothing will focus on making the camera better on the Phone 3 and use this February event to announce something new. Maybe a high-end sensor? Maybe some sort of new AI-based system? It could be anything, really.

Regardless, Android Authority will be at the event to tell you all about it. Stay tuned!

Comments