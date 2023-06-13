Nothing Phone 2 launch date confirmed, here's the info you need

Nothing

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 2 launch date is set for July 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET.

Nothing will livestream the event around the world that day.

Between now and then, expect Nothing to have a daily info drip.

Over the past few months, we’ve learned a lot about the upcoming follow-up to the Nothing Phone 1, probably the most unique phone of 2022. One thing we hadn’t yet learned, though, was when we’d actually see the phone land. Thankfully, now we know.

The aptly named Nothing Phone 2 launch date is officially July 11, 2023. At 11:00 AM ET that day, Nothing will livestream the announcement on YouTube via its website. Check out the official teaser image below.

Nothing

As with all its other products, Nothing is incorporating an animal into its promotional imagery related to the Nothing Phone 2. You’ll remember the Nothing Ear 2 used a rhinoceros beetle, the Ear 1 used a ladybug, and the Nothing Phone 1 incorporated a parrot. It looks like the animal associated with the Nothing Phone 2 launch date and subsequent promotional imagery will be an octopus.

Interestingly, the promotional image here shows the updated version of The Glyph — the lights on the back of the phone. These directly match the leaked renders of the Phone 2 we saw a few weeks ago — you know, the ones that Carl Pei called “f a k e.” It looks like those renders might be more accurate than Pei would like us to believe.

Either way, we should find out everything there is to know about the Nothing Phone 2 on that launch date. We already know it will come with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 4,700mAh battery. We also already know it is definitely coming to the United States. Stay tuned for more confirmed info to drop pretty much every day as the Nothing promotional machine kicks into high gear.

