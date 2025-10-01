Nothing owners can now try Android 16 thanks to Nothing OS 4.0 open beta

TL;DR Nothing has announced the availability of the Nothing OS 4.0 open beta, based on Android 16.

The open beta is available on the Nothing Phone 2 and 3, as well as the Nothing Phone 2a series.

Expect a new quick setting tile size, new lock screen clock faces, an Extra Dark Mode, and support for Essential Apps.

Android 16 has been available for a while now, but many brands are still taking their time to deliver the stable update. Nothing isn’t an exception, but the company has now announced the availability of an open beta.

Nothing confirmed on its Community website that it now offers the Nothing OS 4.0 beta. This software is based on Android 16 and brings various features and tweaks to compatible phones. Supported devices will get the option for a 2×2 quick setting tile, two new lock screen clock faces, an Extra Dark Mode, and a Pop-Up View (floating window) with two “floating icons for faster switching.”

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This latest software also supports Essential Apps, allowing you to easily create widgets that can be shared via the company’s Playground portal. The Nothing Phone 3 supports up to six Essential Apps widgets, while other phones support up to two. Nothing claims these are temporary limits to keep performance smooth, and that it’s working to increase this limit.

Otherwise, the Nothing Phone 3 also receives an “AI usage dashboard” in Essential Space to keep track of “large model activity.” The flagship device also gets fixes related to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, display brightness, the camera, and more.

Meanwhile, the Nothing OS 4.0 open beta brings the “Stretch” camera preset to the Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a, and Phone 2a Plus. It also brings app optimizations to improve startup speed.

The Nothing OS 4.0 open beta is currently available on the Nothing Phone 2 and 3, as well as the Nothing Phone 2a and 2a Plus. The open beta will arrive “soon in October” for the Nothing Phone 3a series.

Follow