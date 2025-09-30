Want to make your own widgets? Nothing Phones now let you do just that.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has just announced Essential, which is a suite of AI tools.

The first tools as part of Essential are Essential Apps and Playground.

Essential Apps are effectively user-created mini-apps or widgets, while Playground is the platform used to create them.

Nothing currently offers its Essential Space feature for smart organization and productivity functionality. Now, the company has announced Essential, which is effectively an umbrella term for its AI efforts and a “first step” towards an “AI-native” operating system.

Nothing says Essential is a suite of AI tools that will eventually morph into an AI-focused operating system dubbed Essential OS, but that all-encompassing mobile platform isn’t here yet. Instead, the manufacturer says the first tools as part of this strategy are called Essential Apps and Playground.

Essential Apps are effectively user-created workflows/mini-apps that can be added to your home screen: Just describe what you need — ‘capture the receipts from camera roll, and export a finance-ready PDF every Friday‘, ‘before my calls, show me a one-page brief based on my calendar and message threads‘, ‘create a mood tracker that syncs with a music playlist‘ — and AI generates an Essential App you can add to your home screen instantly. The manufacturer says Playground is basically the community platform used for building, tweaking, and downloading Essential Apps. Nothing adds that Playground is broadly available following an alpha release. It says users have already created Essential Apps like mental health trackers and family organizers.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

A cursory glance at Playground (see above) reveals that Essential Apps are restricted to simple widgets right now. These include a flight reminder tool, a Formula One racing schedule, and a water intake utility. These initial tools don’t seem to reach the heights outlined by Essential above. So we’re keen to see if other users can come up with complex Essential Apps that incorporate AI, photos, documents, and more. For what it’s worth, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei noted on Twitter that these apps can be made using natural language, but The Verge reports that users need to use written inputs. Pei also told the outlet that Essential Apps will eventually evolve beyond widgets and launch full-screen app experiences.

This is just the latest example of Nothing using crowdsourcing in an intriguing way. The company previously let users share their camera profiles and audio EQ presets. It’s also allowed developers to create their own Glyph Toys for the Nothing Phone 3’s rear screen, although I’m not sure if these community creations have actually made the rear display more useful. Either way, I hope Essential Apps and Playground both take off, as it’s a neat concept when you strip away the marketing speak. And I can imagine that fans of the KWGT app or Samsung’s Modes and Routines feature might want to give this a try if/when it gains more complex capabilities.

