Nothing's Android 16 update will arrive before the end of the quarter as Nothing OS 4.0

Nothing

Thanks to Google releasing stable Android 16 for its Pixel lineup earlier than usual, several OEMs are expected to ship their Android 16 updates ahead of schedule this year. Samsung will likely debut One UI 8 based on Android 16 with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. Nothing has also confirmed that it will follow suit by releasing Nothing OS 4.0 much earlier.

During yesterday’s Phone 3 launch event, Nothing announced that although its new flagship will ship with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 will “arrive in Q3 2025.” We suspect the platform upgrade will first reach the newly launched Phone 3, before rolling out to older models.

Nothing Phone 2 and newer models will receive the Android 16 update, but the original Phone 1 is not eligible for the release. At the moment, Nothing has not shared the exact release timeline for these devices. We expect the company to share all details closer to the rollout.

We have little information about the features and improvements that could arrive with Nothing OS 4.0, but it’s safe to assume that it will include all the significant changes included in Android 16. Nothing will likely test beta builds with select users ahead of the stable release, which should give us a better idea of what’s new in the update.

