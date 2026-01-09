Nothing is finally ditching Lock Glimpse, but one model has to wait

Nothing phones started getting Android 16 with the rollout of Nothing OS 4.0 in November. On Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro, and 3a Lite, the update included a feature called Lock Glimpse, a widely panned addition that served ads on those phones’ lock screens. Now, Nothing has announced that it’s bowing to user pressure and removing the feature — at least on the 3a and 3a Pro.

Lock Glimpse has always been an optional feature, technically — 3a series phones on Nothing OS 4.0 present the option to disable it. That solution wasn’t satisfactory, though, as users found the software was draining their batteries even when turned off. Today, Nothing shared that the feature is being removed from the 3a series (except the 3a Lite) as of the Nothing OS 4.0 December update.