Turning off Nothing’s Lock Glimpse feature might actually make things worse

TL;DR Lock Glimpse debuted in Nothing OS 4.0 as an optional lock screen feature, but it is now raising concerns over battery drain.

It’s a system-level component, meaning it can’t be uninstalled without root access and can only be toggled off.

Even when disabled, the system reportedly attempts to restart Lock Glimpse every few seconds, resulting in unnecessary background activity.

Nothing’s latest software experiment is turning into an unexpected headache, and it’s testing the patience of some of the brand’s loyal fans. The trouble is with Lock Glimpse, a lock-screen feature in Nothing OS 4.0, which started as an optional addition but is now sparking real concern about battery life.

Lock Glimpse first appeared in beta builds of Nothing OS 4.0. On paper, it sounds harmless enough. Nothing frames it as a discovery-focused lock screen experience. You wake your phone and see rotating images paired with short headlines, each linking out to a web article. The pitch is that it adds variety and context. The reality, according to many users, is that it feels a lot like ads wearing a minimalist disguise.

Lock Glimpse is baked into the system, not a regular app you can uninstall. It’s a system-level component, meaning it stays on your phone unless you have root access. For most users, the only official option is to toggle it off in settings and go back to a standard lock screen wallpaper.

This is where the problem gets worse. A Reddit user found that even when Lock Glimpse is turned off, Nothing OS still runs parts of it in the background. The system checks or tries to start Lock Glimpse every three seconds, even if it’s disabled. The result, according to the Reddit post, is unnecessary background activity that may lead to higher battery drain than leaving the feature enabled.

In other words, users trying to protect their phones from lock-screen ads may end up paying for it in battery life.

The Reddit user tried keeping the app on but hiding it from the lock screen. This led to another problem. Looking at the app’s code showed that Lock Glimpse still runs in the background, and the user found that the service wakes up via the JobScheduler roughly every 18 to 24 hours. When it does, it sends data requests to domains like bloomrivers and boyuan — servers linked to ad services — without asking for permission.

We’ve reached out to Nothing for a statement, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.

Nothing has already faced criticism for pre-installing third-party apps on some recent models, and Lock Glimpse makes it seem like the company is pushing monetization even further into its software.

