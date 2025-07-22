Leak strongly hints that a cheaper Nothing phone is on the way

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing may be planning a new “Lite” or “T” branded phone.

The move could extend Nothing’s reach into the budget segment below the Phone 3a series.

Xiaomi and OnePlus have used similar naming strategies to compete in the budget space.

Nothing may be looking to broaden its smartphone range with the addition of more affordable models. The company has so far focused on flagship and mid-range devices, but that strategy could be evolving.

According to reliable leaker Yogesh Brar on X, Nothing is exploring phones branded as either “Lite” or “T” models. He didn’t share specific details, but noted that “Pro models are just not cutting it,” suggesting the company could be considering lower-cost alternatives to keep up interest. Brar was spot on with his tip about Nothing releasing three phones in the first half of 2025, so this rumor is certainly credible.

The move would align with recent efforts by Nothing to reach a wider audience. The Phone 3a and 3a Pro, priced at $379 and $459, respectively, marked a meaningful shift toward value, offering triple-camera setups, clean software, and eye-catching designs. While we praised both phones in our review, a lack of proper carrier support made them less than ideal for US buyers.

If Nothing follows through with Lite or T-branded devices, it would be in good company. Brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus have used those naming conventions for years to sell trimmed-down or refreshed phones at competitive prices. It’s a formula that’s been working, with Xiaomi being the fastest-growing smartphone brand last year.

Nothing hasn’t confirmed anything yet, and there’s no indication of a timeline. But with the Phone 3a series laying the groundwork, a true Lite or T model could be the next logical step for Nothing to grab a slice of the budget market.

