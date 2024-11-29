Nothing rumored to be expanding lineup to three models in 2025

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is rumored to be working on three new phones.

It’s said that these phones will come out in the first half of 2025.

When Nothing started, it only offered one handset — the Phone 1. However, the company grew its portfolio after the second generation to include the Phone 2a with the Phone 2. Now it’s rumored Nothing could be planning to expand again, this time with three devices.

Well-known leaker Yogesh Brar took to X (formerly Twitter) today to share a rumor about Nothing. According to the post, the phone maker is currently working on not one, not two, but three smartphones. Brar claims that all three devices are likely to be released in the first half of 2025.

There are 3 new phones from Nothing under active development right now. These Will likely cover H1 2025 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 29, 2024

Unfortunately, this is the only information Brar provides. So we have no idea what these three models could be. If we look at the company’s current inventory, we can likely assume two of the three devices will be sequels to the Phone 2 and Phone 2a. But it’s anyone’s guess as to what the third device could be.

Nothing did release a Phone 2a Plus, but it’s not really a new phone. It features a nominally better processor, a better selfie camera, and a 5W faster charging speed than the 2a. When it comes down to it, the 2a Plus is essentially just a slightly better and more expensive version of its sibling. But there is a possibility a sequel to the 2a Plus is the third device Brar is talking about.

Of course, we won’t know until more information comes our way. So we’ll have to wait patiently until the picture becomes clearer. Let us know what you think the three three devices could be in the comments below.

