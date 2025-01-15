Did Apple finally overtake Samsung in 2024? Depends who you ask

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Three smartphone sales reports for 2024 have conflicting figures on which brand came out on top.

Whichever topped the table, Apple and Samsung were the unsurprising leaders in a year of growth.

Xiaomi was the fastest-growing smartphone brand, taking third spot and gaining ground on the big two.

The 2024 smartphone market reports are in, and they paint a picture of recovery, rivalry, and shifting momentum. After two challenging years, some brands made bold moves to grow, while others worked to hold their ground. We picked out some of the most interesting nuggets.

After two years of decline, the global smartphone market bounced back in 2024 with growth of 6.4%, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report. However, there’s some debate about which company led the market overall. Counterpoint Research reports that Samsung retained its position as the top global smartphone maker with 19% of sales, while IDC’s data shows Apple narrowly edging out Samsung for the number one spot. Either way, both brands benefited from high demand for their flagship devices.

Xiaomi was the clear growth leader among the top brands. The company added more focus on premium smartphones while aggressively expanding into emerging markets, securing the third spot globally. According to a Canalys report, Xiaomi’s rise reflects a broader trend of Chinese brands dominating in regions like Asia, Africa, and parts of Europe, with affordable and mid-range devices driving their success.

A major trend in 2024 was the rise of ultra-premium handsets.

Apple had a standout fourth quarter, capturing 23% of the market during its peak launch season. The iPhone 16 series was particularly well-received in emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia, where the company expanded its presence. IDC noted that Apple’s strategic focus on non-core markets helped offset slower sales in more saturated regions like North America and Western Europe.

Samsung performed strongly throughout the year despite the competition, with Counterpoint highlighting its Galaxy S24 and A-series devices as key drivers of its success. These models were particularly popular in Western Europe and the US. The mixed reports underline the close race between Apple and Samsung in an increasingly competitive market.

Another major smartphone sales trend in 2024 was the rise of ultra-premium handsets, with devices priced over $1,000 seeing significant growth. Counterpoint noted that financing options in developing countries and subsidies in wealthier markets encouraged consumers to spend more. Meanwhile, GenAI-capable smartphones began making their mark, although they remain largely confined to high-end models for now.

How things will play out in 2025 isn’t clear. Last year’s growth was fueled by inventory replenishment and a recovering global economy, but challenges like supply chain pressures and prolonged replacement cycles remain. According to IDC, brands are betting on AI innovation and premium product development to stay competitive in an evolving market.

