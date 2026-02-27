A first look at Nothing's Headphone (a) reveals a bold yellow color and long battery life

TL;DR Nothing’s upcoming Headphone (a) will debut alongside the Nothing Phone 4a series at a London event set for March 5.

A new teaser hints at a bold yellow colorway and a design resembling the Nothing Headphone (1).

The brand also says the Headphone (a) will provide the longest battery life of a Nothing audio product.

Nothing entered the over-ear headphone market with the Nothing Headphone (1) last year, which delivered flagship features at a midrange price. Then, its sub-brand CMF released the CMF Headphone Pro, a set of $99 headphones that focused on affordable pricing and long battery life. Now, we’re awaiting the Nothing Headphone (a), a new pair of budget headphones that will likely be priced somewhere between the Nothing Headphone 1 and CMF Headphone Pro.

Nothing showed off the Headphone (a) in a teaser on X today, confirming the new headphones will be officially revealed at a “Built Different” event on Thursday, March 5 at 10:30 AM GMT (5:30 AM ET). It’ll be livestreamed for Nothing fans from London.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The early preview shows off the Nothing Headphone (a) design in a two-tone bold yellow and grayish-silver shade. Nothing teases that the budget headphone model will introduce “bold colorways,” with this yellow hue being just one of them. The reflection of the Nothing Headphone (a) branding in the render suggests there will be some level of translucency to the headphones’ colors.

In terms of specs, we now know that Headphone (a) will provide “the longest battery life of any Nothing audio product to date.” The regular Nothing Headphone (1) has a maximum rated battery life of 80 hours with active noise-canceling turned off. The upcoming Headphone (a) could match the CMF Headphone Pro’s impressive 100-hour battery life figure.

The design appears reminiscent of the Headphone (1), which has a squircle-shaped driver chassis and an oval-shaped plastic covering that protrudes from it.

In another teaser on the Nothing community forums, the brand says: “Your playlist has an end. We made sure the sound doesn’t.” This is again a nod to the Nothing Headphone (a)’s battery life capabilities.

Nothing will reveal the Headphone (a) alongside the Nothing Phone 4a series at the London event on March 5.

Follow