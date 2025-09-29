CMF Headphone Pro goes up for pre-order with a limited-time discount

TL;DR The CMF Headphone Pro is CMF’s first pair of over-ear headphones.

The headphones come with benefits like ANC and battery life of up to 100 hours.

Pre-orders are open today at a limited-time price of $84.

Nothing released its first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1, in July. We liked the headset quite a bit, but at an MSRP of $299, it’s pretty unequivocally a luxury item. Today, Nothing’s budget sub-brand, CMF, has launched its own pair of over-ears — and they’re predictably a lot cheaper while still coming packed with features.

The CMF Headphone Pro, initially teased earlier this month, is now listed on Nothing’s web store. We haven’t gone ears-on with the new cans yet, but their spec sheet looks pretty stacked. The headphones are packing 40mm drivers, ANC, battery life that’ll apparently last for up to 100 hours of playback, and tactile physical controls, all wrapped up in CMF’s signature hip and colorful look.

Prior to today’s launch, CMF published an animation highlighting some of the CMF Headphone Pro’s hardware, including interchangeable ear cups, a roller, and a mysterious slider. Now we know what the latter two do: The roller controls volume and, when pressed, controls play/pause and ANC functionality. Using a companion app, the slider can be configured to control either bass or treble, which can be tuned up or down by nudging the slider one way or the other.

The CMF Headphone Pro sport an unusually high-end design for their price point, with a rounded look that contrasts nicely with the more angular Nothing Headphone 1. They come in dark gray, light gray, or a lovely minty green color. You’ll eventually be able to grab additional sets of ear cups in either green or orange for $25, but they’re still listed as “coming soon.”

You can pre-order the CMF Headphone Pro starting today at a limited-time price of $84, which will eventually go up to $99. Orders start shipping on October 7.

