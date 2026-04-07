Google just dropped a new dictation app that automatically fixes what you meant to say

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has launched a new AI dictation app called “Google AI Edge Eloquent.”

The app works offline by running AI models directly on your phone.

It not only transcribes speech but also removes filler words, turning it into polished, structured text.

It’s currently only available on iOS, but an Android version could also be in the works.

Google has quietly launched a new AI-based dictation app that works almost entirely offline. Called Google AI Edge Eloquent (not the most attractive name, honestly), the app is designed to turn messy speech into clean, ready-to-use text, without sending your data to the cloud.

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The idea is similar to Google’s AI Edge Gallery app that allows users to run advanced generative AI models locally on Android and iOS devices.

AI Edge Eloquent takes that idea and applies it to dictation. The app downloads AI models directly to your device. Once set up, it transcribes speech in real time and automatically removes filler words like “um” and “uh,” as well as correcting mid-sentence errors.

It can also convert speech into different formats, including “Key points,” “Formal,” “Short,” and “Long.” The on-device mode in the app ensures everything is processed offline, but you can also turn on the cloud toggle for enhanced text cleanup on Google’s servers with Gemini.

Moreover, you can create a custom dictionary to add jargon manually or import known and important terms from Gmail. There’s also a strong personalization angle. The app can learn your vocabulary over time, improving accuracy for names, technical terms, and other commonly used phrases.

Other handy features let you track your word count and speed, and search past recordings. It also looks like the app will get keyboard integration on iOS soon.

Offline AI is quickly becoming the next big battleground, and this app puts Google directly up against apps like Wispr Flow and SuperWhisper.

For now, the app is only available on iOS, but there was a reference to Android support in the app’s description on Apple’s App Store a while back. That description has since been updated, but it’s very likely we’ll see an Android version of the app soon, and with keyboard integration, it might end up becoming Google’s smartest voice typing tool yet.

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