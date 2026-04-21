Nothing Warp is back, but you won't find it on the Play Store

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing recently removed its new “Nothing Warp” file transfer app and its Chrome extension.

The company has now brought the app back after some “fine-tuning.”

Users will have to sideload the app, as it’s not available on the Play Store.

As AirDrop support comes to Quick Share on Pixel and Galaxy devices, Nothing rolled out its own solution called “Nothing Warp.” However, the app and its Chrome extension were taken down just as fast as they went up. Both the app and the extension are now back, but with a caveat.

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As a quick refresher, Nothing Warp is a cross-device file transfer tool that leans on Google Drive to move files, links, images, and more between devices signed into the same Google account. It’s a viable workaround to share files between Android and Apple devices. After abruptly removing the app and its Chrome extension, the London-based startup was quick to let users know that the takedown was only temporary.

In a statement sent to one of our readers, the company explained that it was a “strategic pause” to make “improvements based on early user feedback and technical evaluations.” Nothing also mentioned that privacy and security weren’t immediate issues, and that an improved version would roll out automatically. Both the app and the extension have now returned.

The phone maker has now offered a statement to 9to5Google, asserting that the takedown was to “fine-tune” the app and there “are no security or privacy concerns.” Nothing Warp was temporarily withdrawn to fine-tune the product following its initial release. The app is built on Google’s infrastructure and handles no user data. There are no security or privacy concerns. Warp is available in Beta for the community. If you would like to try it, feel free to download it from the community site and share your feedback.

Although the app has returned, you won’t find it on the Play Store. If you want to download it, you’ll now have to visit Nothing’s website to sideload the APK. The company did not explain why the app is not available on Google Play.

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