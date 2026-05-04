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Audio

Nothing's latest cryptic teaser could be hinting at a new version of the Ear Open

Could a new Ear Open color option be on the way?
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54 minutes ago

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Nothing Ear Open Outside of Case in Hand
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Nothing has released a new teaser featuring the Pokémon Flaaffy.
  • Flaaffy was previously used to tease the Ear Open.
  • This teaser may suggest that a new color of the Ear Open is coming.

If you follow London-based phone maker Nothing closely, then you’re probably aware that it often uses Pokémon to tease upcoming products. For example, the Pokémon Arcanine was previously used to tease the Phone 3a. Now the company has shared a new blog post featuring the pocket monster Flaaffy.

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In the blog post, there’s a description that mentions Flaaffy is an electric-type Pokémon that was first found in the second generation. Following that is a quote that reads, “As a result of storing too much electricity, it developed patches where even downy wool won’t grow.” And below that are two words: “Coming soon.”

Nothing Flaaffy
Nothing

Back in 2024, Nothing used Flaaffy to tease the Ear Open, the company’s first pair of open earbuds. There’s one notable difference with this teaser, however. The Flaaffy that appears in this blog post is a different color, otherwise known as a “shiny” in the game.

The brand did something similar late last year. That teaser featured a shiny Arcanine, which turned out to be a teaser for the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition. Taking these facts into consideration, I would guess that this shiny Flaaffy indicates that a new color variant for the Ear Open is on the way. The Flaaffy in this teaser is blue, white, and black; it’s possible this variant will use the same color scheme.

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