Phone 3a Community Edition? Nothing teases something new is on the way

TL;DR Nothing has released a teaser for a new product.

The teaser features a “shiny” version of the Pokémon Arcanine.

It’s possible that this could be a teaser for the Phone 3a Community Edition.

Whether it’s a close-up of an upcoming product or something more cryptic, Nothing loves to tease its fans about what’s coming next. And it looks like something new is on the way because the company has just dropped a new teaser.

Over on Nothing’s community page, the London-based phone maker published a new post. In that post, we see the image below of a Pokémon known as Arcanine. However, this Arcanine is not in its traditional color scheme of orange, black, and beige. In the game, alternate-color versions of Pokémon are special creatures known as “shiny” Pokémon.

Back in January, Nothing posted a similar teaser with a normal version of Arcanine. At the time, it was believed that the teaser could be a hint at the Nothing Phone 3. But it turned out to be a hint at the Nothing Phone 3a instead. It appears that most members of the Nothing community believe this teaser is hinting at a Phone 3 or Phone 3a community edition.

Nothing announced a community edition project seven months ago for the Phone 3a. The company announced the winners of that competition in May. Considering these facts, it’s likely that this shiny Arcanine is a teaser for the release of a community edition Phone 3a.

Of course, it’s fully possible that this could be a teaser for something else Nothing has up its sleeve. We’ll just have to wait and see what this teaser leads to.

