Nothing's Ear Open will soon be feeling a little blue — here's when you can get the new color

Nothing

TL;DR Nothing has announced that it is launching a new colorway for the Ear Open.

The Ear Open will soon be available in blue.

Nothing will release this new color option on May 11.

Don’t look now, but a new color option for the Nothing Ear Open is on the way. And you won’t have to wait long before you can get your hands on this variant.

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Earlier this week, Nothing released a teaser featuring the Pokémon Flaaffy. As we pointed out, Nothing has previously used this character to tease the Ear Open, the company’s first open earbuds. However, this version was different as it featured a blue, white, and black color scheme. We suggested that this could mean that a new color option could become available soon.

Nothing

Sure enough, the London-based electronics maker confirmed today that it will be launching a new colorway for the audio device. Just as we guessed, Nothing is introducing blue to the existing color options. This brings the total number of available colors to two, the other being white.

As mentioned earlier, you won’t have to wait long for the blue version of the Ear Open to arrive. Nothing has scheduled the launch of the blue colorway for May 11, 2026. So you’ll only have to wait until Monday to snatch a pair for yourself.

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