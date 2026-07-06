Nothing Ear 3a leak reveals official renders, key features, and price ahead of launch

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A fresh leak gives us our clearest look yet at the Nothing Ear 3a, courtesy of official-looking marketing renders ahead of launch.

The earbuds are expected to feature a 12mm driver, plus LDAC and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support for higher-quality Bluetooth audio.

Leaked images also hint at touch controls for call recording and audio snapshots, with the Ear 3a reportedly priced at around €99 (~$113).

Nothing’s next launch event isn’t just about the new Phone 4b. The company is also unveiling the Nothing Ear 3a, and a new leak gives us a closer look at the earbuds before they’re officially announced.

Previously, Nothing confirmed that the Ear 3a would arrive in four colors. Now, a report from WinFuture claims to have obtained official-looking product images from what it describes as “careless dealers,” giving us a clear preview of every finish ahead of tomorrow’s event.

The leaked renders line up with Nothing’s teaser, showing the earbuds in black, white, yellow, and pink. Like previous Nothing audio products, the Ear 3a sticks with the company’s signature transparent design, so if you’re a fan of earbuds that don’t look like every other pair on the market, these will probably catch your eye.

But the leak isn’t only about looks. WinFuture also reiterates a few hardware details that could make the Ear 3a a compelling option. The earbuds are said to feature a 12mm driver and support LDAC and Hi-Res Audio Wireless. That means compatible Android phones could stream higher-quality audio over Bluetooth, which is especially useful if you listen to lossless music on services like Apple Music.

One feature that stands out, however, has nothing to do with music. According to the leaked marketing images, the Ear 3a will include touch controls that let users quickly start recording calls or capture “audio snapshots.” While we don’t officially know what audio snapshots do, the name suggests they could work like quick voice memos — handy for saving a meeting highlight or a sudden idea before you forget it. The report suggests the Ear 3a could cost around €99. While that’s approximately $113 after currency conversion, US pricing is typically determined separately and may not match the direct conversion. If that turns out to be accurate, Nothing could be aiming to offer a feature-packed pair of earbuds without creeping into premium pricing territory. With the official announcement just around the corner, we won’t have to wait much longer to see how many of these leaked details turn out to be accurate.

Follow