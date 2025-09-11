Nothing Ear (3) gets fully revealed with case that has a mic and 'Talk' button

TL;DR Nothing has revealed the full design of the Ear (3) and its charging case.

The earbuds retain much of the transparent casing the company is known for, but some metal components were added for a more premium finish.

The case now has a microphone and a dedicated “Talk” button.

Nothing revealed earlier this week that it would launch the Ear (3) on September 18, which is next Thursday. Not one to wait for announcement events, the company has gone ahead and revealed the full design of its next flagship earbuds.

London-based electronics maker Nothing fully revealed the design of the Ear (3) in a video released on social media earlier today. The video shows that the earbuds will retain much of the transparent casing the brand has become known for. However, the company says it also introduced some “metal components for greater durability and a premium finish.” Nothing adds that it has “re-engineered the metal antenna” to achieve a slimmer design.

In addition to the earbuds, we also get a look at the charging case. The design of the charging case is somewhat reminiscent of the case for the Ear (2). However, this case features 100% anodized recycled aluminium. As a first for the brand, the case sports a dedicated “Talk” button and a microphone called the Super Mic.

Although we no longer have to wonder what the earbuds will look like, we still don’t have official information on the specs. Nothing is holding on to that information for the launch event next week.

