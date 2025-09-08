Here's when the Nothing Ear (3) will launch

TL;DR Nothing has revealed the launch date for the Ear (3).

The company’s flagship TWS earbuds will be unveiled on September 18.

In a social media post, the firm provided another teaser of the design.

Nothing ended last week with a teaser revealing that it plans to launch the Nothing Ear (3) soon. No other details were given, so it was anyone’s guess as to how soon “soon” would actually be. But we now have a definitive answer to that question.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

Once again, Nothing has turned to social media to offer more information about its next flagship TWS earbuds. This time, the company has revealed the launch date for the Nothing Ear (3). As it turns out, we’ll only have to wait a little over a week for the official announcement. According to the post, Nothing will launch the new earbuds on September 18, which is next Thursday.

Along with the launch date, the post contains another close-up shot of the design. In the image, we can see the stem, which appears to use the semi-transparent design Nothing is known for. The stem also looks to have a dip where the product’s name is engraved. Additionally, we can see the silicone tip, and this appears to be the black colorway.

Nothing has remained quiet on other details. However, the firm has explained why it went back to using numbers for this product. According to the company, it’s following feedback from the community that asked for numerical order to come back.

Follow