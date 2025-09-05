Nothing teases its fourth-gen earbuds called the Ear (3) because numbers are hard

TL;DR Nothing has confirmed it will launch its next-generation flagship TWS earbuds soon.

After previously adopting a new naming scheme that removed numbers from the name, Nothing is going back to “straightforward numerical order.”

The next earbuds will be called the Ear (3).

There’s nothing that London-based electronics maker Nothing loves more than teasers. In typical fashion, the company released a teaser for a new product this morning. The teaser in question is for Nothing’s next-generation flagship TWS earbuds.

On X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared that the Ear (3) would be coming soon. Included in the post is a partial image of the device with the name Ear (3) visible. No release date or other information was provided in the post. Considering how Nothing tends to operate, the launch is probably not far off.

While the tease itself is interesting, something that’s more interesting is the name. The Ear (3) will be following last year’s model, known simply as the Nothing Ear, making it the fourth generation of the company’s flagship TWS earbuds. We don’t blame you if that sounds a bit confusing. So what’s going on here?

The firm’s first earbuds were called the Ear (1), which was followed up by the Ear (2). However, the firm announced in 2024 that it was stripping the numbers away “to center the focus around the product and the unique experience it delivers for each user,” which is how we got the Ear. Now the firm is going back to using numbers in the name.

You might be wondering why the change of heart. Over on Nothing’s community site, the company addresses the elephant in the room. According to Nothing, it returned to straightforward numerical order due to feedback from its community.

