Nothing rejects numbers and gives its earbuds a new name

TL;DR Nothing has announced it is launching two new audio products: Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a).

The company says will no longer use numbers with its naming strategy.

Both sets of earbuds are launching on April 18, 2024.

Last week, Nothing released a cryptic teaser for a new product announcement we believed would be its new TWS earbuds. It turns out the announcement was actually for two products and we now know what they are.

On X (formerly Twitter), the London-based tech company revealed it is launching two new audio products on April 18. One will be the successor to the Nothing Ear 2 and the other will be an (a) model.

We started Nothing with audio in 2021 and since our very first product, we’ve relentlessly refined our design and engineering with every new addition to our audio product suite. 2024 is the year we’re unveiling the ultimate iteration of Nothing Audio with two new products that… pic.twitter.com/bRrFzk9wUl — Nothing (@nothing) April 5, 2024

Interestingly, the firm says that it has decided to drop the numbers from the naming convention. It states that the reason why is because it wants “to center the focus around the product and the unique experience it delivers for each user.” As a result, the Nothing Ear 3 will simply be called the Nothing Ear and the lower tier option will be called the Nothing Ear (a).

While it’s a bit of a strange move, it’s not unheard of. But this begs the question: Will Nothing adopt this same strategy for its phones? For example, Motorola doesn’t include a number with the Motorola Edge Plus. It instead relies on the year to differentiate between one generation and the next. It’s possible Nothing could choose to do something similar.

