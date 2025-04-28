Nothing's new budget phone has a telephoto lens and a modular camera system

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing’s sub-brand CMF just launched the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

As with last year’s CMF Phone 1, this very colorful phone packs in plenty of features for an absurdly low price.

Meanwhile, three new sets of CMF earbuds are also launching today.

Last summer, Nothing launched a phone in its sub-brand called the CMF Phone 1. Landing at just $240, the phone packed a decent set of specs and a compelling design, helping to make it a sleeper hit for the year. Today, Nothing is launching a new CMF phone that ups the ante on specs while only nominally increasing the price. That phone is known as the CMF Phone 2 Pro (click the link for our full review).

In addition, we are also seeing a whopping three sets of new CMF true wireless earbuds, all at various price points. Let’s dive into what the phone offers first!

CMF Phone 2 Pro

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We know what you’re thinking: Why is there a “Pro” label in the name of this phone? Like with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro launched earlier this year, the “Pro” is a reference to the camera system on the back, which has received a significant overhaul compared to the CMF Phone 1. Most notably, it abandons the semi-useless depth sensor of the CMF Phone 1 and brings in both an 8MP ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto lens. That last bit is notable, as this is now the only phone from a major manufacturer with a telephoto lens in this price category.

For the sake of comparison, this camera setup is remarkably similar to what you’ll find on the Nothing Phone 3a. The only difference is that the telephoto lens is not quite as good as the one on the Phone 3a. The 50MP primary camera and the ultrawide are otherwise the same, though. On the front, you’ll find a 16MP selfie camera that is a tiny upgrade over the one in the CMF Phone 1 (but not as good as the 32MP shooter in the Phone 3a).

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

To sum this all up, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a much better camera system than the CMF Phone 1 and a lot of crossover with the Nothing Phone 3a, making it the new ideal entry point to the Nothing world.

You’d think I’d be done talking about cameras now, but wait…there’s more! Nothing is offering a modular camera system with the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Like with last year’s model, there are screws on the back of the phone that can be removed using a small flat-head screwdriver (no, there isn’t one in the box with the phone). Once you’ve removed the screws, though, you can attach a back cover (sold separately, and includes the screwdriver) that supports attachable camera lenses.

So far, there are two lenses available: fisheye and macro. However, it’s possible Nothing could introduce more lenses in the future. The back cover accessory also can support a wallet/stand, as seen in the photos above.

The kicker with this is that the cover, lenses, and stand are only available directly from Nothing in the UK and Europe. Us Americans will need to figure out a way to import them or do without, unfortunately.

Elsewhere, the CMF Phone 2 Pro gets a tiny upgrade in processing power with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro. This is ever so slightly better than the non-Pro version of the same chip that appeared in the CMF Phone 1. Nothing claims it comes with “10% quicker processing and a 5% improvement in graphics when compared to CMF Phone 1,” but we’ll need to see that for ourselves when we get some testing done. We don’t expect major improvements.

Other changes include a slightly larger display at 6.77 inches with a similar FHD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the touch sampling rate also makes a massive jump here to 1,000Hz, a big perk for gamers who prioritize that. Nothing was also able to slightly increase durability, earning an official IP54 rating, a nominal step up over the IP52 rating of the 2024 CMF phone.

You’ll notice the inclusion of the controversial Essential Key underneath the power button. This was first introduced on the Nothing Phone 3a series and activates a new AI-powered app called Essential Space. Not only is the button’s placement controversial, but Nothing also might be working on charging people to use it. Yikes.

We don’t see any changes with power this year. The new phone has the same 5,000mAh battery and charges with a cable at the same 33W speed. There is no wireless charging support, but that’s not expected with phones in the sub-$300 range.

Notably, the CMF Phone 2 Pro rectifies one of the more significant complaints about its predecessor: NFC support. The CMF Phone 2 Pro does have this useful chip, so that’s great to see.

Nothing / CMF

Like last year, the CMF Phone 2 Pro comes in many fun colorways. Interestingly, most of the colorways are not only different in hue but also in design. For example, the Black and Light Green models have plastic backs that Nothing says are “glass-like,” attempting to mimic a frosted glass texture. Meanwhile, the White model goes for a two-tone look with a sandstone finish on the bottom half, which should make old school OnePlus fans really happy (Nothing’s co-founder Carl Pei is also the co-founder of OnePlus). Finally, the Orange model also has a two-tone back, with a metallic sheen on the bottom half and a matte surface on the top.

Regardless of your color choice, the CMF Phone 2 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (expandable by up to 2TB with a microSD card) will be available to pre-order starting today for $279, a $40 increase over the CMF Phone 1. General sales will open at Nothing.tech on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. If you’re in the US, remember that this phone is in Nothing’s beta program, so check out this page to be sure you know what you’re getting yourself into.

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Amazing design and display • Cool modular features • Triple-lens camera system MSRP: $279.00 A beautiful, forward-thinking phone that is far better than its low price would suggest. With the CMF Phone 2 Pro, you can spend under $300 and get a terrific phone with a telephoto lens, cool modular tricks, and long-lasting software support. See price at Amazon CMF Phone 2 Pro

New CMF earbuds, too

Nothing / CMF

Nothing is also launching three sets of CMF-branded earbuds today. All the new ‘buds are under $70, come in a variety of colors, and, most notably, feature varying levels of active noise canceling (ANC). This is a remarkable feat considering their costs. Here’s what’s on offer: CMF Buds 2 — $59: These feature 48dB hybrid ANC, support spatial audio, and also come with Dirac Opteo tuning, which allows you to get a precise sound that you prefer. These come in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange colors.

These feature 48dB hybrid ANC, support spatial audio, and also come with Dirac Opteo tuning, which allows you to get a precise sound that you prefer. These come in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange colors. CMF Buds 2 Plus — $69: These are slightly better than the standard model. They have all the same features as the Buds 2, but also get a better 50dB hybrid ANC system, a high-resolution LDAC, and full EQ customization. These come in Blue and Light Grey.

These are slightly better than the standard model. They have all the same features as the Buds 2, but also get a better 50dB hybrid ANC system, a high-resolution LDAC, and full EQ customization. These come in Blue and Light Grey. CMF Buds 2a — $49: As one would expect, these are a slightly downgraded version of the Buds 2. They lower the ANC support to 42dB and lack the audio customization options. Your color choices are Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange. All these earbuds are available to pre-order today and will hit general sales at Nothing’s site on May 6, 2025.

