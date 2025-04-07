Nothing’s new Essential Space feature has an essential catch users didn't see coming

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro users are hitting unexpected monthly limits in Essential Space.

Nothing didn’t disclose these caps at launch, sparking user backlash.

Fans are worried that the feature may become paid in the future, which, as we previously found, is a real possibility.

Nothing recently unveiled its mid-range smartphones, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, with a strong focus on AI-powered productivity. A major highlight of these devices is the introduction of a new hardware button called the Essential Key, designed to work with the company’s new Essential Space app. This app lets users record audio or take screenshots to generate reminders and perform other productivity-related tasks through AI.

The inclusion of a dedicated hardware key signals that Nothing sees Essential Space as a core part of the user experience on its new devices. However, what the company didn’t communicate at launch is that Essential Space has a monthly processing limit; a restriction that’s now frustrating early adopters.

Android Authority had previously uncovered this limitation in an APK teardown, but with no official word from Nothing at launch, users have taken to Reddit to express their disappointment.

Nothing users cry foul

“Never expected this. That’s the USP of the product. When they have a cap on the USP, then there’s no point in advertising as a unique feature,” wrote one frustrated user.

Another user commented, “This is pretty sad, especially if Nothing did not confirm it before launching the phone, that there is a limit to Essential Space. What if for someone this is a main reason they buy the phone and then later Nothing just restricts it, or even puts it behind a paywall?”

Some users who depend on the feature for daily tasks are particularly upset.

“It is pretty much one of the reasons I went for the 3a. I am kinda forgetful and this has been very useful to keep track of my work tasks, expenses, reminders for client requests, etc. Now I can’t do any of it,” said a user.

Some folks are also concerned that Nothing may be moving away from its enthusiast-friendly approach.

“The company has changed its ways since their success in the phone market. Not the old enthusiastic customer-oriented company anymore.” a Redditor noted.

Android Authority’s APK teardown also previously found evidence suggesting that Nothing could be planning to monetize Essential Space in the future. Although the company told us that it hasn’t made any decisions around potential pricing, a paywall on Essential Space could draw further criticism from users expecting free, unrestricted access to the feature.

For now, the decision to cap Essential Space usage without transparent communication is not sitting well with Nothing’s community, especially for a feature tied directly to a physical button on the company’s phones.