Google's best AI-powered research assistant just got even better

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding two new features to NotebookLM to make it even more useful.

Users can now create Mind Maps for better visualization and identifying connections in content.

NotebookLM is also adding an output selector, allowing users to choose the language in which text is generated.

NotebookLM is quickly becoming one of Google’s most powerful AI productivity tools. We’ve tested it multiple times for help with tasks like purchasing an apartment, note-taking, and researching new car features, and it consistently ranks among our favorites here at Android Authority.

Now, Google is rolling out new features to make NotebookLM even more useful. While these updates are mostly aimed at students, they’re just as valuable for professionals like engineers, developers, authors, and really anyone looking to boost productivity.

One major new addition is Mind Maps, which help users visualize complex topics, identify connections, and deepen their understanding of their materials.

For example, a law student researching privacy regulations in the digital age could upload case studies and see a mind map highlighting key themes like data protection laws, consumer rights, government surveillance, and corporate accountability.

NotebookLM also now includes an output selector, allowing users to choose the language in which text is generated. Whether creating study guides, briefing documents, or chat responses, users can now generate content in their preferred language, making collaboration even easier.

The new features will be available for Google Workspace users and other end users of NotebookLM and NotebookLM Plus. That said, the rollout will be gradual, and it could take up to 15 days for the new features to become visible.

You might like