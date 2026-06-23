NotebookLM finally lets you fix its most popular learning tool yourself

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google recently announced that flashcards in NotebookLM are now editable.

Along with questions, you can also edit responses.

The feature is live for all NotebookLM users, including free ones.

Last year, Google added Assisted Learning to Gemini, which, as the name indicates, lets you learn about new topics using diagrams, flashcards, and quizzes. It then followed up by bringing these features to NotebookLM, one of Google’s most useful and widely available AI learning tools to date. Recently, the tech giant added the ability to create custom reports and study guides based on specific learning material. And now, the app is getting new tools to make learning more social.

One of the complaints with NotebookLM’s learning tools has been that they don’t offer the ability to customize. To address this, Google recently updated the flashcard features, making them fully editable.

X / NotebookLM

This, Google says, should allow learners to adapt flashcards to suit their learning cadence and also share with friends, teachers, or even rivals. It’s also a good way to fine-tune the difficulty level for your own liking. This also saves the step of regenerating cards you don’t find useful.

To edit a flashcard on NotebookLM, click the three-dot button on the card’s top-right corner, and then the “Edit flashcard.” While in editing mode, you can also edit the answer by clicking or tapping around the bottom of the card.

The feature now appears to be live both on the web and mobile versions of NotebookLM, and is also available for accounts without an AI subscription. A similar utility for quizzes would be great too, but NotebookLM has yet to make them editable.

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