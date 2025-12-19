NotebookLM just gained a big feature for more digestible insights

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now create tables in Google’s NotebookLM service.

These data tables can be exported into Google Sheets.

Pro and Ultra subscribers can access the feature now, but free users will have to wait a few weeks.

NotebookLM is a handy AI tool that lets you create virtual notebooks from your own sources and ask questions about them. Google has brought a variety of features to the service in 2025, and it’s now adding another welcome capability.

Google announced in a blog post that NotebookLM can now create tables for you. The company adds that these tables can also be exported into Google Sheets.

The search giant also gave a few examples of how you could use the Data Table feature. For one, you could turn meeting transcripts into a table of actionable items, categorized by owner and priority. You could also compare vacation destinations across categories such as costs and best times to visit. Finally, students could theoretically create study tables of historical events categorized by date, consequences, and key figures.

Google says the feature is now available to Pro and Ultra subscribers, while free users will receive it in the “upcoming” weeks. Nevertheless, this is a welcome addition to NotebookLM, and it should deliver info from your sources in a more digestible format.

