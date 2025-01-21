Nokia knew to fear the iPhone all the way back in 2007

TL;DR A Nokia internal presentation on the launch of the first iPhone in 2007 has recently been made public.

Nokia saw the new device as a major threat to its products, citing its touch UI and cool factor.

Despite foresight, Nokia couldn’t counter the iPhone’s dominance.

Many of us tech fans remember our initial thoughts when we heard about the launch of the first Apple iPhone in 2007. What we didn’t know back then was how Apple’s competitors were taking the news. Thanks to the Nokia Design Archive being opened to the public last week, we now have our first look at an internal presentation regarding the iPhone launch at the time. Nokia was worried, and with good reason.

In 2007, Nokia was arguably the leading player in the mobile phone industry, yet the launch of Apple’s iPhone sent ripples of concern through its ranks. The company’s interesting presentation, as flagged by user favicondotico on the r/apple subreddit, reveals not only sharp insights into the iPhone’s disruptive potential but also Nokia’s strategic roadmap to counter its impact. Looking at it now with more than 17 years of hindsight, some of it is really quite prophetic.

While the presentation title jabbed at Apple’s naming of the device, Nokia clearly identified it as a big threat. In particular, the revolutionary multi-touch interface, sleek design, and seamless internet integration were seen as potential game-changers. The iPhone’s focus on usability and its cultural “coolness” were also singled out, with the presentation admitting, “There is not much coolness left for Motorola.” Further concerns were raised that Apple’s high-end pricing and exclusive carrier deals could redefine the premium smartphone market.

Nokia outlined a multi-faceted strategy to counter the iPhone. It included accelerating touch UI development, strengthening partnerships with carriers like T-Mobile, promoting the N800 as a competitive alternative, and undercutting Apple’s pricing in the mid-range market. The company also aimed to highlight iPhone weaknesses like its lack of 3G, limited app support, and non-removable battery. We now know that all of this would be in vain.

It seems that Nokia accurately predicted things like the iPhone’s impact on UI standards and potential cultural dominance. Despite these insights, the company failed to successfully counter Apple’s trump card, and the rest is history. Still, the presentation makes fascinating reading.

