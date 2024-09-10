Here are all the iPhone models you can pick from right now

TL;DR Apple sells nine main iPhone models, including regular, Plus, Pro, Pro Max, and SE variants.

Each model offers a distinct set of features, such as port type, button assortment, and camera hardware.

We advise you not to buy the iPhone SE 3, as its successor is rumored to launch soon with significant upgrades.

Every year, Apple puts out a new batch of iPhones and discontinues older models in the process. This year is no different; just yesterday, the Cupertino firm revealed the iPhone 16 series, which will go on sale later this month. Naturally, the company also axed some older iPhone models, leaving you with the options listed below.

Starting with the latest line, you’ve got the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, which start at $799, $899, $999, and $1,199, respectively. The regular variants offer Apple Intelligence, the new Camera Control button, and the Action button. Meanwhile, the Pro models bundle more exclusive perks, such as the 120Hz refresh rate, always-on display support, a telephoto lens, and more.

Those seeking a cheaper alternative may prefer the iPhone 15 or 15 Plus, starting at $699 and $799. These iPhone models miss out on the Action button, Apple Intelligence, and the Camera Control button. However, you still get the Dynamic Island, USB-C port, and a decent camera system.

Otherwise, if you’d rather save even more, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus start at $599 and $699. These variants have become a bit dated now, as they offer the Lightning port, mute switch, and notch cutout. Nevertheless, they support the latest iOS 18 and can execute phone tasks reliably.

Lastly, you’ve got the iPhone SE 3, which starts at $429. While it’s the cheapest model on sale, we advise you to refrain from buying it. That’s due to its outdated hardware, which is rumored to receive a significant overhaul in early 2025.

It’s worth noting that regular and Plus iPhones cost $30 extra if you buy the unlocked variants. If you don’t plan on switching carriers, you can save the amount by purchasing the carrier-locked version. These prices also exclude taxes, which could differ based on your location.

