Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons may have leaked in new high-quality images

TL;DR Newly surfaced images appear to show a Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con.

The images show the inner side and back of the controller.

It appears the company may be opting for more muted colors this time around.

Nintendo has been keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to its next-gen console. Despite that, Nintendo Switch 2 leaks have been coming in hot over the last month, from hardware details to a look at a possible dummy unit. In this new leak, we may have our best look yet at the new Joy-Cons.

A poster on Reddit has shared images of what’s said to be the Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch 2. In these images, we see the inner side and back of the device, which is mostly black with a hint of blue on the inner side.

While we can’t tell if these images are legitimate, the design does appear to match what we’ve heard previously about the new Joy-Cons. This includes the larger SL and SR buttons and the trigger next to the ZR trigger. Notably, there also appears to be a serial number, which could cause some trouble for the leaker.

If this controller is the real deal, it looks like Nintendo could be opting to go for a more mature, muted tone for its Joy-Cons this time around. Where the default colors for the Switch were red and blue, this controller is mostly black. Not to mention that the blue on the inner side would be hidden once it’s connected to the console.

It’s still unknown when Nintendo plans to finally reveal the successor to the Switch. However, the company did say an announcement would happen within the fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025. The leaker who revealed the name of the next console claims that this announcement is scheduled for this month.

