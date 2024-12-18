Nintendo Switch 2 mock-up gets compared to original in new hands-on video

TL;DR A YouTuber appears to have gotten their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 dummy unit.

The dummy unit seems to match what was revealed in recent leaks.

There are a few notable changes like the addition of a “C” button, multiple USB-C ports, and its larger size.

Nintendo has done a commendable job at keeping the design of the Nintendo Switch 2 a secret up until now. But it was only a matter of time before the dam broke and leaks started flooding the internet. Last week, we were treated to a look at a system case made to the Switch 2’s specifications. And only days ago, details like the logo, buttons, dock, and more leaked. The latest information, however, may give us our best look yet at the game company’s next console.

The YouTube channel NerdNest appears to have received a Nintendo Switch 2 dummy unit. According to the YouTuber, the model was sent to him by accessory maker iVolver after it asked if he wanted hands-on time with the unit they obtained.

In the nearly 20-minute video, NerdNest gives a tour of the surprisingly high-quality dummy unit. The model looks to match much of what we have heard about the system in recent days, including the size, the new “C” button, the magnetic Joy-Con mechanism, and the extra USB-C port.

We also get a direct look at how the Switch 2 compares to its predecessor. As expected based on earlier leaks, the Switch 2 is a decent amount bigger than the Switch 1. Yet, it seems Nintendo managed to keep the device just as thin as before. This means cooling likely won’t be any better, but the YouTuber suggests Nintendo will use throttling to avoid overheating.

Another notable change is the addition of a second pair of triggers next to the ZL and ZR triggers. It’s possible that these triggers are what players will use to detach the new Joy-Cons from the system. And finally, we can see the kickstand, which takes a similar approach to the one on the Switch OLED model.

It’s necessary to point out that just like with smartphone dummy units, don’t be surprised if the final Switch 2 design differs a bit from this. Dummy units simply serve as a good indicator of the direction the company is headed for the product.

