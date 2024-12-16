Nintendo Switch 2 leak reveals all — including the name and logo

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Reddit user claims to have gone hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2, confirmed by moderators.

They revealed details about the device, buttons, screen, dock, name logo, and more.

Other users used the new information to create mockups of the new logo and device.

It’s been just a few days since dbrand gave us our best look at the Nintendo Switch 2, but over the weekend even more leaks poured in from an anonymous user on Reddit. They claim to have gone hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2 and dock, and although there’s no way for most of us to confirm this, the mods over at r/nintendoswitch2 seemed very convinced by the proof the user sent over privately.

First, the leaker revealed that the name is indeed Nintendo Switch 2. They also described the logo, which was promptly mocked up by other Reddit users like SexDrugsAndMarmalade, as seen below.

As for the device itself, no actual photos were shared (because it would be “too obvious” who they are), but the leaker gave us many new details. We already know it’s larger and has a new “C” button on the right-hand side, but now we know the specific mechanism behind the new Joycons. If the leak is correct, the magnets that attach the Joycons to the device are the buttons themselves, a detail so strange and specific that it lends credence to the rest of the information.

These new Joycons also apparently have a hidden feature, which the leaker didn’t want to fully reveal. They merely said, “think lasers,” which may mean something like the infrared sensor on the Nintendo Wii Remote.

They confirmed that earlier leaks were accurate and noted that the overall weight is similar to the existing hardware. The additional USB-C port at the top was present in the model they tested, although it’s probably just an additional charging port. The ZL and ZR buttons are supposedly slightly larger, and the sticks are Hall effect. Unfortunately, these screen is reportedly LCD, but the updated hardware is reportedly capable of 4K 30fps output while docked.

This confirms earlier leaks and provides new information about the dock.

Other parts of the design remain the same, with the game cartridge slot being the same shape. This makes sense, as the Nintendo Switch 2 is already confirmed to support the existing Nintendo Switch catalog, but the leaker noted that Nintendo Switch 2 games will have a change to the design of the teeth on the cartridge to prevent them from slotting into older hardware.

They didn’t get to turn the device on or play any games, but they saw a special edition of the hardware for a launch game with a “9” in the title, most likely Mario Kart 9.

Another new piece of information is the dock’s design. While it retains the same general functionality, the leaker claims it’s shorter and rounded, so the top part of the screen sticks out far more than the current hardware. This may allow it to show battery information or the time while docked, although again, the leaker didn’t get to turn the device on, so they didn’t know. The dock has the same port setup as the first console, with two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and HDMI port, and an ethernet port.

Following the post, several users created mock-ups of the design using the new details. The gallery above includes a few examples from user u/stardew92, including an interpretation of how the smaller dock might be put to good use.

As for a release date, the leaker was told that an announcement is coming in January, so we won’t have to wait long to learn more. The leaker also promised to share proof, perhaps even photos, publicly after Christmas, so stay tuned for more in the coming weeks.

