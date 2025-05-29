Nintendo preps for Switch 2 with a better way to share screenshots to your phone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR An update has rolled out for the Nintendo Switch Online App.

The update changes the name of the app and some elements of the UI.

The app offers a handful of new features, like automatic screenshot and video uploads to your phone, getting notifications when a friend is online, and more.

It’s hard to believe, but we’re only seven days out before the Nintendo Switch 2 hits store shelves. In preparation for the new console’s arrival, the Nintendo Switch Online App has received an update. This update brings a few helpful changes that make the app much more useful than before.

Today, version 3.0.1 of the Nintendo Switch Online App rolled out to Android and iOS. This update contains a few notable revisions to the app. The first bullet point in the changelog mentions that the app’s name has been shortened to the Nintendo Switch App. Nintendo has also redesigned some of the app’s elements.

One of the more important improvements in this update involves screenshots and videos. Previously, you had to scan a QR code and connect to a temporary Wi-Fi network to transfer files wirelessly from the Switch to your phone. Now you’ll be able to upload screenshots and videos from your Switch 2 to your phone automatically. Unfortunately, this functionality is only for the Switch 2. The app states that you’ll be able to upload up to 100 files, which can be stored for up to 30 days.

A few other nice changes are that you can now receive invites for GameChat, get notifications when friends are online, and add new friends all in the app. Nintendo also mentions that the update contains fixes for known bugs.

Considering that similar features have long existed in PlayStation’s and Xbox’s apps, it’s nice to see Nintendo finally catch up to its peers in this respect. But this wasn’t the only update the company released today, as the Nintendo Today app also received some attention. Users can now link the app’s calendar with their own calendar app, favorite content, and filter news.

