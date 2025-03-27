Nintendo Switch 2 has its pre-order date prematurely revealed by retailer

Nintendo

TL;DR Best Buy Canada has revealed the pre-order date for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Pre-orders are said to start on April 2 at the Canadian electronics retailer.

Nintendo has a Direct event scheduled for the beginning of next month. During this event, the game company is expected to give us new details about its next-generation console, which could include more information on the system’s capabilities, launch titles, and launch details. While Nintendo has yet to say anything concrete about the Switch 2 launch, Best Buy may have beaten the publisher to the punch.

Best Buy Canada has posted a new blog on its website about how to watch the April 2 Nintendo Direct. The first paragraph talks about how the event will give a closer look at the system and its features. Right after the first paragraph, however, it gets into pre-order details.

According to Best Buy Canada, customers will be able to start pre-ordering the Nintendo Switch 2 at its stores starting on April 2. This suggests that pre-orders will open up right after the event. In case you don’t know when next month’s Nintendo Direct is slated to start, it’s scheduled for 9:00 AM ET.

This news arrives only a few days after another leak may have revealed Nintendo’s game launch strategy. The company will reportedly carry out its strategy in three phases, starting with the launch of primarily first-party games. Meanwhile, the second phase is said to start in October or November, when we’ll start getting titles from third-party developers. The final phase will reportedly kick off during the holiday season.

