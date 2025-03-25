Nintendo Switch 2 rumor warns you may have to wait for third-party games to arrive

Nintendo

Nintendo has a Direct scheduled for next week that will focus on the Switch 2. As we wait patiently for that event to learn more, we’re now hearing details about the launch window, Nintendo’s game launch strategy, and a potential separate Direct event.

As you may or may not know, this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) was held last week in San Francisco, California. While mingling with attendees, Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming reportedly learned the launch window for the Nintendo Switch 2. According to the people Henderson spoke to, it’s believed that the console will launch in June. Nate the Hate, who accurately predicted when the reveal trailer would be published, has previously said he expects the launch to happen in May or June.

On top of the Switch 2 launch window, Henderson’s sources may have revealed Nintendo’s game release strategy. The outlet’s sources claim Nintendo has a three-part strategy that starts with releasing primarily first-party titles at launch. In October or November, it’s said the second phase will begin with third-party studios, who are expecting to receive dev kits in June. The final phase could happen during holiday season, which would make sense as it’s the time of the year when everyone is spending money.

Outside of a potential new Mario Kart, it’s unclear what titles could grace the console first. Earlier rumors suggest we could get a 3D Mario game, Pokemon game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Hi-Fi Rush, and Metal Gear Sold Delta.

Leading up to next week’s Direct, Henderson also says that select media and content creators will be invited to a hands-on event. At this event, they’ll have a few hours to try out the console and some of its launch games.

Last but not least, Nate the Hate shared on social media that he had heard that a Nintendo Direct would happen later this week. The presentation is said to be scheduled for Thursday, but it’s unclear what will be announced during it.

When Nintendo fully unveils the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, it’s expected we’ll get the final pieces to the puzzle, including hardware details, pricing, and the launch date. Analysts believe that the Switch 2 could sell for around $400-$500.

