Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons have a serious pinching problem

The magnets are strong enough to cause minor injuries, especially in children.

Nintendo was aware of this and included a warning in the Joy-Con 2 instruction manual.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons might not have Hall Effect sticks, but the magnetic attachments are generally considered a highlight of the new design. However, users are reporting that the magnets are so strong that they’re pinching fingers, causing minor injuries.

Most of the reports are coming from Japan (via Automaton), but several users on Reddit have suffered the same fate. Essentially, holding the Joy-Cons with your finger overlapping the edge risks getting pinched between the Joy-Con and the console. The same is true when attaching the Joy Cons to the controller accessory, which also features magnets.

The Switch 2 Joy-Cons magnets are very strong and designed to be difficult to remove. Unlike the original Joy-Cons, they have no mechanical component and are held onto the console exclusively by magnets. A small lever on the back separates the Joy-Con for removal, but if your grip wraps around the Joy-Cons and onto the console itself, it’s very easy to pinch your fingers. Watch the video above and feel the pain second-hand.

Nintendo is apparently aware of the issue and included a short warning in the Joy-Con instructions. It reads, “Keep the area between the Joy-Con 2 and the console clear, careful not to get your fingers or other body parts pinched.”

It appears that this is simply an unintended side effect of the new Joy-Con design, so the only remedy is to take extra care when attaching Joy-Con 2 controllers. Those who have children should be extra careful.

Have you had your fingers pinched in your Nintendo Switch 2? Drop a comment below to share your experience.

