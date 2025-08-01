Nintendo won't say it's raising Switch prices, but it's raising Switch prices

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Prices for the original Nintendo Switch family of products will change in the US on August 3, 2025.

The reason is attributed to market conditions in the US.

Other products, like certain Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Alarmo clock, will also see price adjustments.

Normally, after a new console launches, the previous system will see a price cut. It appears Nintendo is preparing to do the opposite with the original Switch. And it looks like the original Switch won’t be the only Nintendo product affected.

Today, the game company announced that the pricing for the original Switch family of products will change in the US. This includes the Nintendo Switch, the OLED model, the Switch Lite, and select Switch accessories. According to the announcement, the price adjustment is due to market conditions in the US. We can expect to see the price changes as early as this weekend, on August 3, 2025.

Currently, the original Switch costs $299, while the OLED model sells for $349, and the Switch Lite can be bought for $199. The company did not specifically say what the new prices will be, but it’s far more likely than not that we’re looking at a price hike. The question is, how much of a price bump are we looking at?

It won’t just be the Nintendo Switch that gets a new price tag. Nintendo also plans on adjusting prices for other products as well. Some of the products in the company’s crosshairs include certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo.

While these products will see pricing adjustments, it appears the Nintendo Switch 2 is safe from any price increases. For now, at least. Games, both physical and digital, and Nintendo Switch Online memberships are also saved from price hikes. However, the company notes that “price adjustments may be necessary in the future.”

Follow