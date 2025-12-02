The Nightmare Before Chirstmas Echo Dot bundles are cheaper than ever!

These offers are available directly from Amazon. If you pick the bundle with two speakers and both shells, you will get the Charcoal model. Individual shell bundles allow you to choose any color speaker.

Any fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas will absolutely love these. Whether you get them for your own enjoyment or want to give them away, it’s the best time to get one of these, or both. These are available at a record-low price of just $69.98 each, and you can purchase them at the same price if you buy them separately.

The shells are decorative, so their only job is to look great. They do an excellent job doing so, though. By the way, the characters’ mouths have openings to let the Echo Dots’ light through. A charming touch.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

These come with both an Amazon Echo Dot and their respective themed shells. The speaker is a great little smart device in its own right. It measures just 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches, so it’s small enough to hide away in any room corner. Not that you would want to, though. You’ll definitely want to show these off!

The Amazon Echo Dot features a 1.73-inch driver meant to fill a small to medium-sized room with sound. Of course, the main highlight is Alexa support. You can use voice commands to request your favorite tunes, set timers, schedule alarms, control your smart home devices, and more. This one also gets some added features, including a motion detector, temperature sensor, and eero mesh Wi-Fi support.

These are limited edition products at a record-low price! That seems like the perfect recipe for short-lived availability, so get yours before it’s too late.

