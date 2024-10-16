Google confirms Night Sight for Instagram will make it to Pixel A series devices

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Pixel 8a

TL;DR Google has confirmed that the new Night Sight for Instagram feature included in the latest Pixel Drop will make it to A series devices.

The company had previously said that the feature wouldn’t be available on the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 8a.

The feature will let you capture high-quality images in low-light conditions directly from the Instagram app.

The October 2024 Pixel Drop brings a ton of useful features to Google’s Pixel devices. However, some of the new features, including Underwater Photography & Video, Audio Magic Eraser, and Object Temperature Sensor, are limited to newer models possibly due to hardware limitations. While Google also said that it won’t offer Night Sight for Instagram on Pixel A series devices, that seems to have been an error.

Night Sight for Instagram is a handy new feature that lets Pixel users capture high-quality images in low-light conditions directly from the Instagram app. Google initially said that the feature would roll out globally on Pixel 6 and newer devices, except A series models. But the company has now confirmed (h/t Mishaal Rahman) that it will make it to the budget-friendly phones.

Google has also updated the feature availability chart on its Pixel support forum post to reflect the change. Now, the Pixel Tablet is the only device in Google’s lineup that won’t receive Night Sight support in the Instagram app. The post also states that the new Pixel Drop features will gradually roll out to users over the next week in phases “depending on carrier and device,” so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see these features immediately after installing the latest software release on your device.

