NFL Sunday Ticket: Deals, plans, and more

The 2023 NFL season is well underway. It may already be over for poor old Aaron Rodgers, but there are many more regular season games ahead for spectators to enjoy, and NFL Sunday Ticket is a great way to bolster your viewing options every weekend.

If you’re curious about what NFL Sunday Ticket is, how much it costs, and how you can save on it, this whistlestop guide should help.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket, and how much does it cost? NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription package that offers all out-of-market regular season Sunday NFL games. That means it allows you to watch any regional Sunday game on the schedule even if you’re not in a part of the country where that game is being broadcast on local channels. This is extremely handy if you happen to be a fan of a team but no longer live in that team’s home state, but it’s also great if you just want to massively increase your Sunday football viewing menu. For example, if you’re keen to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys from your sofa but you’re based in San Francisco, NFL Sunday Ticket unlocks this option.

Previously only accessible via the DirecTV satellite service, NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube and YouTube TV. You only require a subscription to the service and a fast internet connection to get your football fix from anywhere in the country.

The service isn’t cheap. The regular cost on YouTube, known as YouTube Primetime Channels, is $449 for the season. The cost of adding the package to YouTube TV is $349 for the season, but this has to be seen in the context of the $72.99 monthly subscription to YouTube TV itself.

For an extra $40, you can add NFL RedZone to the package, making a total cost of $489 on YouTube or $389 on YouTube TV.

How much is the NFL Sunday Ticket student discount?

The NFL Sunday Ticket student discount is substantial. It drops the price of the whole season to just $109 for people who can verify their student status, which is $340 less than the normal price. It doesn’t require a YouTube TV subscription, and you can’t make further savings if you have one, but you can watch it on YouTube TV once you’re signed up.

The student package is a bit more limited in scope than the regular service because it is limited to one device at a time, and family sharing is not included. The implication is that students on a budget can still enjoy the plethora of out-of-market games while away studying, but a whole family with one kid at college can’t play the system.

How to sign up for the NFL Sunday Ticket student discount Here’s the process for signing up for the student discount: Go to YouTube and navigate to the official NFL page. Select Get NFL Sunday Ticket. If prompted, sign in to your Google account. Hit the link that says Eligible students can save with a student plan. Unless you’ve recently verified your student status with SheerID, you’ll be asked to verify it here. Tap Continue. Enter your details and those of your educational institution, then press Verify My Student Status. If SheerID can instantly verify your details, you’ll see a success message. If not, you’ll be required to upload your proof of enrollment, such as a student ID card. US students are likely to get an email confirmation of verification within around 20 minutes. Those studying abroad may have to wait for up to 48 hours for confirmation. Assuming you do get verified, go to the email confirmation and hit Continue. You’ll be taken back to YouTube, and you need only to complete the checkout process, choosing whether you want to include NFL RedZone in your package.

NFL Sunday Ticket deals and discounts

There are a number of ways that you can save on the not-inconsiderable NFL Sunday Ticket price. We’ve already covered two of them above in the form of the $100 discount for YouTube TV subscribers and the student package. The monthly cost of YouTube TV means that it isn’t worth signing up for the service purely for the Sunday Ticket discount, as you’d end up paying much more. But it’s a nice markdown if you’re already a YouTube TV subscriber.

If you’ve found this guide before September 19, 2023, there’s an early-season deal of which you still have time to take advantage. It’s a $50 reduction on the price of any of the packages, and you’ll see it plastered all over the signup page. It will be automatically applied to your checkout price if you catch it in time.

All of the packages have a seven-day free trial.

Another time-sensitive promotion that anyone can avail themselves of is four months of Max for free with your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. This offer is only available until September 30, 2023. If you catch it in time, you’ll get four months of the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, worth $15.99 per month, free of charge.

All of the NFL Sunday Ticket packages also have a seven-day free trial, which is the obvious way to give the service a try without making a financial commitment. You’ll be required to provide your billing details, and you’ll be automatically charged if you don’t cancel before the free trial ends, but if you’re sharp enough with your admin, this free trial is a no-brainer.

On top of these other deals, there are specific ways that you may also qualify for a discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket. You should check with your mobile carrier first as you may have some luck that way — Verizon, for example, offers $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV package to certain customers. But you may have earned a discount code in other ways. For instance, those who recently bought a TCL or Google TV may have qualified for a $100 discount.

You can find out more about the potential deals and discounts for both YouTube TV and NFL Sunday Ticket on the Offer Terms page.

FAQs

Does NFL Sunday Ticket automatically renew? Yes, unless you’re on the student package, the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription automatically renews each year unless you cancel. To cancel, go to YouTube and sign in to your Google account, then go to your profile picture -> Purchases and memberships -> Manage membership next to your Sunday Ticket subscription -> Cancel -> Confirm cancellation.

Does the student NFL Sunday Ticket include RedZone? No, but it only costs $10 more to add NFL RedZone to a student NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, as opposed to the extra $40 it costs a regular member. The total cost of the annual student package with RedZone is $119.

Can I Chromecast the NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes, you can Chromecast the NFL Sunday Ticket games in the same way as you would cast any YouTube stream.

Comments