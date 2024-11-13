The Pixel Watch isn’t getting another update until spring 2025

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The November update for the Pixel Watch is the last update for a while.

The next scheduled update is set for March 2025.

That timeframe lines up with the next Pixel Feature Drop.

Yesterday, Google finally resumed its Wear OS 5 rollout for older Pixel Watch models. Users will see the update on their devices over the next week as it reaches everyone. While this is good news, given how buggy the initial Wear OS 5 release was for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, it will be the last update they see until March 2025.

While we’ve already covered the details of the November update for these devices, there was an interesting tidbit alongside the changelog. In Google’s announcement, it says the next planned update for the Pixel Watch series will be in March 2025, almost four months away.

Google doesn’t explain why this is the case, and previously Pixel Watches have received updates every 1-2 months with new security patches. The March 2025 timeframe can make sense, though, as that’s when the next Pixel Drop is scheduled, and these usually include new features for Pixel phones, tablets, and watches. The last Drop from October 2024 included Loss of Pulse detection, a new contacts tile, and emoji reactions for email, so it’ll be exciting to see what comes to the Pixel Watch lineup when March rolls around.

Perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise given the strangeness surrounding Android updates of late. Android 15 wasn’t ready for the launch of the Pixel 9 series, and Google is expected to release Android 16 as early as Q2 2025. Usually, we’d expect to see the start of the public beta in Q2, not a full Android release.

Let’s hope the update Google just released has truly fixed the issues with the initial Wear OS 5 rollout, because it’s going to be a while before the next one.

