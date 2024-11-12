Wear OS 5 rollout resumes for Pixel Watch 1 and 2 in November update

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Wear OS 5 will resume rolling out to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 in November’s update.

The update also includes security and bug fixes.

The next update is scheduled for March 2025.

If you own a Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, get ready to finally say goodbye to Wear OS 4. The rollout of Wear OS 5 has restarted for these smartwatches.

Google has announced that it is releasing November’s software update for all three generations of the Pixel Watch. The new update sports software version AW2A.241105.012 and addresses security and bug issues for the Pixel Watch 3. More importantly, however, it is bringing Wear OS 5 to the Pixel Watch 1 and 2.

The rollout of Wear OS 5 to the PW1 and PW2 initially started back in September. However, the process was halted after users began experiencing problems after updating, such as watches becoming unresponsive or displaying a useless black screen. At the time, the company stated it was aware of the issue and was working on a solution. It seems the firm has now patched out whatever was causing the problem two months ago.

Along with Wear OS 5, PW1 and PW2 owners can expect new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements in this update. Google has also made Play Store updates for improved camera controls and Pixel Recorder available as well.

According to the changelogs from Verizon, the update fixes the following bugs: A white Splash would appear when navigating to the watch face by pressing the Crown (All).

Bluetooth was failing due to a connection loss (PW2 and PW3).

Old, completed calls were still displaying as active (PW2 and PW3).

The watch face wouldn’t load on reboot (PW2). Google adds that March 2025 is when it plans to release the next update for its smartwatches.

