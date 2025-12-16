This laptop is powered by your Samsung phone, and it just got a big upgrade

NexDock

TL;DR NexDock has launched its 6th-generation lapdock for $229.

It’s a PC shell that’s designed to run Samsung DeX, Android desktop modes, Windows, Linux, and handheld PCs.

You get a screen, keyboard, trackpad, battery, speakers, and ports, while your phone or device handles everything else.

The upgraded NexDock includes a brighter 14-inch 16:10 touchscreen and a vastly improved trackpad.

If the name NexDock doesn’t ring a bell, we don’t blame you. The company has been quietly making “lapdocks” — laptop shells that turn your phone or handheld device into a full desktop — for nearly a decade. Now, NexDock is hoping to put itself back on the map with its 6th-generation NexDock, which is officially in stock and shipping worldwide.

But what is a NexDock, anyway?

For the uninitiated, a NexDock is essentially a laptop shell without a CPU. It relies on a connected device, like a Galaxy phone running Samsung DeX, to do the computing. You get a screen, keyboard, trackpad, battery, speakers, and ports, while your phone or device handles everything else.

NexDock has been refining this idea of a computer shell since 2016, and this latest model is being pitched as the most polished version yet.

The headline upgrade this year is the screen. The new NexDock features a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 × 1,200) 16:10 touchscreen. According to the company, it’s a major step up from previous models, delivering up to 400 nits typical brightness, 100% sRGB color coverage, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and low-blue light coating to reduce glare and eye strain.

Lapdocks have always struggled with trackpads, and NexDock openly admits that its past models weren’t perfect. The company says it has rebuilt the touchpad from scratch this time around, offering better responsiveness and consistency, improved palm rejection, and smooth two and three-finger gestures across Android desktop modes, Windows, Linux, and SteamOS.

The audio on the new NexDock is also getting an upgrade. The device now features dual 2W bottom-firing speakers that NexDock claims are noticeably louder and fuller than before. They’re not meant to replace external speakers, but should be good enough for video, calls, and casual media consumption.

Powering it all is a 38Wh battery, rated for around six to seven hours of real-world use at medium brightness. The USB-C video port can also charge your connected phone or handheld at 5V/2A.

There’s a bonus perk, too. When plugged into power, the NexDock can continue charging connected USB devices even when turned off, effectively doubling as a small USB-C dock.

Shipping details and availability The new NexDock is priced at $229 plus shipping, with taxes and import duties already included for supported regions. It is shipping from Hong Kong to over 30 countries worldwide. Even though US inventory isn’t expected until early 2026, NexDock is shipping US orders directly from Hong Kong at the same all-in pricing.

