What is the latest Samsung Galaxy phone, and how much does it cost?

Samsung is well known for producing some of the best Android smartphones. The company employs an annual refresh cycle, bringing to market a new flagship in winter, with a new crop of foldables following in summer. So what is the newest Samsung phone you can buy? We look at your options and how they compare to the competition below.

What is the latest Samsung foldable Galaxy phone?

What is the latest Samsung Galaxy phone?

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series on February 17, 2023. The device line consists of three models: the base Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Each of the three phones shares core aesthetics and base specifications but boast several distinctions to court different market segments.

The best Samsung phones of this generation use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, proven to be pacey pieces of silicon. We also get Android 13 across the board, with four Android updates and five years of security patches promised. This is the best software update commitment in the business. Finally, IP68-rated bodies, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate screens, and 12MP selfie cameras are common across the three models.

The Galaxy S23 ($799.99 at Amazon) is the smallest and cheapest new Samsung flagship available. It wears a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, includes a 3,900mAh battery, and packs a triple rear camera array on its rear. Aesthetically, it’s a drastic change over the Galaxy S22, but we like the fresher, cleaner look. Our reviewer remarked it’s a “giant among small phones,” offering almost the same trim level as its two larger, pricier siblings without a premium penalty. This is the Samsung flagship for you if you don’t need particularly rapid charging, a roomy battery, a larger display, or UWB.

The Galaxy S23 Plus ($999.99 at Amazon) is a near-carbon copy of its little sibling, save for the larger 6.6-inch AMOLED screen, the inclusion of UWB, and a larger, heavier chassis. The bigger body also houses a larger 4,700mAh battery topped up by a faster 45W maximum charging rate. These added extras push the Galaxy S23 Plus into pricier territory — $200 pricier. If these added extras don’t appeal, consider grabbing the standard model instead.

Samsung’s newest range-topper is an exciting Android phone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1199.99 at Amazon) differs from its siblings with a more angular body, an additional rear camera lens, and an S Pen slot. Our reviewer called it the “boss of Android,” and it’s easy to understand why. Barring the excessive size of the device and the limited RAM and storage options for the price, the phone is a powerhouse fit for power users. Samsung pushes the screen size to 6.8 inches, which is large enough for the S Pen. Battery capacity is upped to 5,000mAh, while a 200MP sensor headlines the quad camera loadout with two 10MP zoom lenses stretching to 3x and 10x, respectively.

Our camera comparison found the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s output matches Google’s finest. As a complete package, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s only notable weaknesses versus the Google Pixel 7 Pro are its massive footprint and lofty price. But, if you want a big phone and can spend the big cash required, you can enjoy one of the best Android experiences. Compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, the decision gets a little tougher. The Samsung is the more flexible phone, but Apple’s flagships excel in the battery optimization and software support stakes.

What is the latest Galaxy foldable phone?

Samsung launched its latest foldable phone duo on August 25, 2022, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. While both share the same core mechanics — essentially halving their main screens when not required — they’re made with different users in mind.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 ($1349.99 at Amazon) is an evolution of Samsung’s larger folding phone format. It appeals to those craving an almost tablet-sized screen but in a phone-sized package. It’s a package that feels incredibly refined, and our reviewer praised the phone’s multiple configurations, much-improved rear cameras, and intelligent software that brings the best out of the hardware. Regarding raw specs, you get two screens — an inner 7.6-inch AMOLED screen that folds away to reveal a 6.2-inch AMOLED outer display. Internally, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is mated to up to 1TB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. All this is powered by a 4,400mAh battery with a 25W maximum charging rate. Finally, a 50MP main camera joins a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3x zoom lens at the rear for imaging.

Few devices can compete head-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. When it launches its Pixel Fold later this year, Google may have a chance, but it’ll be available in far fewer regions than the Samsung.

Flipping the page, Samsung’s smaller foldable phone is for those seeking the familiarity of a traditional flagship in a clamshell. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 ($999.99 at Amazon) brings a tiny but surprisingly useful 1.9-inch outer screen and a primary 6.7-inch foldable display for your modern smartphone usage requirements. Once again, Samsung opted for refinement over sweeping new features with this device. Like its larger sibling, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 with up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery that’s one of the few chinks in its armor. Buyers miss out on a telephoto lens, but a pair of capable 12MP cameras take care of imaging duties.

FAQs

What is the newest Samsung A series phone? The newest Samsung Galaxy A series phone is the Galaxy A54 5G. Launched in March 2023, we found it a capable mid-range handset during our review.

What is the newest Samsung J series phone? As of 2019, the Galaxy J brand has been retired and merged with the Galaxy A series. However, the latest device from the Galaxy J lineup was the Galaxy J8, launched in India in 2018.

What is the newest Samsung M series phone? The newest Samsung Galaxy M phone is the Galaxy M54, which launched in March 2023. The phone sports a 108MP main camera and a 6,000mAh battery.

