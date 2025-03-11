You can now buy your dream phone number from this new wireless provider... if you can afford it

TL;DR New York Mobile has launched as a new nationwide MVNO on T-Mobile’s 5G network, offering customers the ability to choose their own phone numbers.

The service allows users to pick from rare and customizable numbers, including sought-after New York area codes like 212, 718, and 917.

The service targets individuals and businesses looking to personalize their phone numbers for branding or personal expression.

A new player has entered the competitive wireless market, offering a unique service that lets customers pick their own phone number, for a price. New York Mobile, a premium Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), has officially launched today in partnership with T-Mobile, promising nationwide 5G coverage and a novel feature: the ability to customize your phone number to reflect your identity, business, or personal preferences. (h/t: The Manila Times)

Unlike traditional carriers, which assign numbers from a limited pool, New York Mobile says its “Your Number, Your Identity” initiative allows customers to select from a vast inventory of so-called vanity numbers. These numbers can include personal elements like names, birthdays, or custom sequences, making them particularly appealing to businesses and individuals who want a memorable or brand-specific number.

Among the standout options are “Double Doubles” — eye-catching, repetitive combinations such as 212-212-CALL, 718-718-PAIN, or 917-917-MIKE. The company argues that such numbers are not just a novelty but can serve as branding tools for professionals, businesses, and even influencers.

According to Gio Perone, co-founder of New York Mobile, the service enables customers to “connect with their identity, location, and brand like never before,” all while leveraging T-Mobile’s 5G network for nationwide coverage.

T-Mobile, for its part, is backing the initiative. “New York Mobile is making an impactful entrance into the space,” said Dan Thygesen, SVP at T-Mobile and head of Wholesale & Innovation. “We’re excited and committed to supporting their innovative approach, which emphasizes personalization and flexibility in a market looking for fresh takes on wireless.”

While the concept of vanity numbers isn’t new, New York Mobile is positioning itself as a premium option in the MVNO space, targeting customers willing to pay for exclusivity. A quick look at the company’s website reveals that licensing fees for these customized numbers range from $50/month to over $200/month, with some numbers carrying outright purchase prices between $5,000 and $15,000.

New York Mobile’s launch comes at a time when the MVNO market is increasingly crowded, with companies seeking to differentiate themselves through niche offerings. While the service is rooted in New York, the company has expanded its number selection platform to cater to customers nationwide, whether they’re individuals seeking a unique personal number or businesses looking to enhance their brand identity.

As of today, New York Mobile’s nationwide 5G service is live, offering coverage, devices, and its signature number selection feature. Interested customers can visit nymobile.com to explore available numbers and sign up.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like