These are the 6 things I'm hoping for on the new reMarkable device headed to shelves

Earlier this week, the reMarkable team dropped a playful teaser with the suggestive tagline, “something is on the move.” The clip is choppy, fast-paced, and intentionally ambiguous, leaving shoppers guessing exactly what’s headed to shelves on September 3 at 8:00 AM ET. To be clear, I really like my ReMarkable Paper Pro (I even gave it 4 stars during my review), but who doesn’t love an upgrade? With the countdown to the reveal underway, here’s my wishlist.

1. A Slimmed-down form factor If “something is on the move” means anything, my bet is portability, and I would love to see it. My hope is that reMarkable is about to launch a smaller, lighter model that’s easier to throw in a bag and use on the go. Honestly, I’d be thrilled if they went all the way down to something like the Boox Palma 2. A phone-sized notebook feels unlikely, but the idea of a pocketable reMarkable is attractive.

2. With Improved durability Of course, if reMarkable is going smaller, it also needs to go tougher. I’ve seen enough Reddit horror stories to be regularly worried about breaking my screen. I’d love to see a robust build (the teaser does appear to show thicker bezels), a better-protected power button, and materials that can survive daily knocks. There’s no point investing in a portable notebook that you’re too nervous to actually carry.

3. More fair pricing Right behind my pipe dream for a miniaturized Paper Pro is my wish for reMarkable to rethink its pricing. The company’s devices are frankly hard on the wallet. Additionally, the pricey add-on accessories feel like a luxury tax. Pens and folios are basically required purchases, yet together they add over $200 to the final bill. I’d like to see more reasonable bundles or at least better starter packages.

4. A sharper screen If I am going to pay premium prices, I definitely want a display upgrade. I’d like to see a 300 dpi panel with stronger contrast that makes text more legible and sketches pop. Personally, I’ve found the Paper Pro’s lack of a frontlight to be a hindrance at times, though I know that’s a preference for other users who want a truly paperlike experience. I, though, don’t want to need a headlamp to use my $600 tablet (she says from experience).

5. And on the subject of refinement… At this price point, I don’t expect to see noticeable ghosting or odd discoloration. Yet a lot of users (myself included) face yellow stains, uneven refresh, or lingering marks that pull you out of the experience. When the selling point is “paper-like,” glitches make the illusion fall apart fast. I’d be excited for a cleaner, more consistent experience that lives up to the ‘paper-like’ promise, no matter how many hours I’m scribbling or sketching.

6. Connect (and organize) without limits Though it might be a controversial ask, I’d like more connectivity. I get that the whole point of reMarkable is a distraction-free environment, and I love that ethos. But honestly, I wouldn’t mind a cellular option so I can sync notes on the move without hunting for Wi-Fi or tethering to my phone. More importantly, I just want reMarkable to play nicer with the tools I already use. Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive should feel seamless, not gated behind subscriptions or awkward workarounds.

And while we’re at it, can we please get better note organization? Quick Sheets are clunky, auto-titles are useless, and it’s far too easy to lose track of where something lives. The reMarkable experience is great in isolation, but I don’t live in a bubble. My notes should move fluidly between devices, platforms, and folders. See how I snuck in a seventh ask…

Again, I’ve been genuinely impressed by my Paper Pro. It’s a fantastic device for what it does, and I use it often. I even love the pricey Type Folio. But with a weekend to kill before we see what’s actually coming, it’s fun to sketch out a wishlist of features and improvements. A sharper screen, faster performance, and fairer pricing would transform the reMarkable lineup. Add in a frontlight, some smarter syncing, and most importantly, a more portable design, and the next device would be hard for me to pass up.

